Different flowering cherry species provide blooms throughout spring

A: Flowering cherry trees can give us blooms for at least three months in spring. Their flowering times overlap so there are always blooms to enjoy on your daily commute. I need to sling some Latin at you to make sure you ask for the right tree if you buy one. Prunus mume 'Beni-chidori' starts blooming after just a few warm days in January. Okame cherry (Prunus x incamp 'Okame') is the Pepto-Bismol pink tree you notice in early February. Next to bloom is Yoshino cherry (Prunus × yedoensis), whose white flowers fade to light pink before they fall in March. Kwansan cherry (Prunus serrulata 'Kwanzan') is covered with double pink flowers that resemble chrysanthemums. Kids love to stand under one in April as a limb is shaken to cover them with floral "snow." Autumn cherry (Prunus subhirtella 'Autumnalis) has small, light pink blooms in fall and sometimes again in spring.

Q: I am planting eleagnus around my property. I found one with berries and seeds. Can I plant them and grow more shrubs?Donna Howard, email