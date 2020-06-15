Agave sap makes gardeners swear

A: I've never seen a bird repellent that worked very well. Pie pans, reflective tape, balloons, and plastic owls seem to work equally well, with a success rate close to zero. The only thing I know that works is to cover the plants with bird netting or chicken wire. It's not terribly complicated to make a dozen wooden stakes that can be spaced down the row to support netting or wire. When the seedlings are a foot tall, you can remove the cover because the plants are rooted well enough to resist bird tugging.

Q: I am looking for a low-growing fern, maybe a foot tall, to be planted alongside some rocks. The site is almost 100% shade. Thomas Skarbek, email

A: Ebony spleenwort (Asplenium platyneuron), maidenhair spleenwort (Asplenium trichomanes), northern maidenhair fern (Adiantum pedatum) and Southern maidenhair fern (Adiantum capillus-veneris) would all work. They differ a little bit in size and "ferniness," so I'll leave you to decide. Locally, the GSU Perimeter College Native Plant Botanical Garden (bit.ly/natplant) has regular fern sales that will resume when the coronavirus situation is resolved.

