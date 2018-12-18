We’ve got last-minute gift ideas for all you procrastinators out there

Wine isn't your only option. Many people love a nice cup of tea. Stop by Zen Tea in Chamblee or Just Add Honey in the Historic Sweet Auburn District for loose-leaf tea, matcha tea and full-leaf tea sachets. Pair your selection with a tea kettle and teapot from Target and Walmart.

Gift cards

Gift cards can be purchased almost anywhere. If you don't want to just hand someone a card, though, you can build a gift around it. Throw a Netflix gift card, popcorn, candy and drinks in a popcorn box and wrap it up.

An iTunes gift card is good for music, books and games. Add a new iPhone case, which you most likely can get at the same store, and you have a great present.

For art lovers

Drop by the gift shop at the High Museum of Art for everything from books to socks.

The book “Artists and their Cats” explores the special bond Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Frida Kahlo and about 50 others shared with their feline companions. " Or get the art lover on your list “American Paintings at the High Museum of Art,” featuring essays by Judy L. Larson, Donelson Hoopes and Phyllis Peet.

Maybe your gift recipients prefer to wear their art. Look for socks, scarves, ties and even face masks in a variety of styles. The museum shop is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Absolutely last minute

If the next few days are just too busy for shopping, and you need a truly very-last-minute gift, consider an app. Yes, with your iPhone or iPad, you can gift an app. You can also send books and music through iTunes. Just excuse yourself from the room, find what you want to give, and, voila, you have a present.

With these ideas or a little imagination of your own, no one will know you waited until this week to start your shopping.

Note: The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.