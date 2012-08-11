A high-tech survival plan for everyone

Our prevention plan demands that you use (and keep updated) a program to detect and stop what techies call malware. So you need protection against computer viruses, adware and spyware, as well as other threats that can hijack your machine.

Some software, like Norton's 360 All-in-One-Security, offers a suite of programs that attempt to do everything. That's not a bad way to go since you'll get almost everything your computer needs in one package. You'll pay for that both in the purchase price and yearly subscription fees. But, for many, the use of commercial software and the one-stop-does-all approach removes fear and hassle.

Microsoft's free Security Essentials is a no-cost option. It attempts to provide the same kind of do-everything protection without the price tag. I prefer Norton but Security Essentials is a capable program.

Or, you can assemble a collection of various free programs to get the same kind of protection. For instance, Superantispyware (www.superantispyware.com) does a terrific job with spyware and adware. The free version of AVG (http://tinyurl.com/yknjwbx) finds and removes viruses. And Windows itself comes with a decent firewall program that reduces the chances of a hacker invading your machine.

The ups and downs at home

You may not realize it, but the electrical power in your home hops around quite a bit. While you may think there is a steady stream of 120 volts, the voltage supplied can vary from 114 to 126 volts. Luckily, that's within a range that can keep your computer happy. But other factors -- including the dips caused when big appliances kick in -- can cause voltages to change even more. So your computer is subjected to surges and dips in power. In extreme instances, that can create computer glitches and even damage.

Most of us think of a UPS (uninterruptable power supply) as a gadget that provides emergency back-up power to give you time to safely power down your computer when the lights go out. And that's true. But it also filters the power and attempts to smooth out the voltage bumps. Either of those two virtues is reason enough to buy one.

When disaster strikes anyway

Regular readers of this column will know how I harp on having a back-up copy of your data. But I do that for a reason: Many of you still don't do it. For most of us the data stored on our hard disk is worth more than the combined price of the computer and all the software you own. What sort of price can you put on your family photos? How much is your tax information worth? What would you pay for the e-mail addresses of your friends?

Back-up any way you like. Buy an external hard disk and use it. Sign up for a commercial online back-up service. Back-up your data to another machine on your home network. Or, better yet, use a combination of back-up methods so that you have more than one back-up of your data available.

One nifty product called Back in a Flash (http://tinyurl.com/4ps3c9v) goes a step beyond usual back-up methods. Not only does it automatically back-up selected files, but it furnishes software that lets you continue to work even when your hard disk is dead. The same small memory stick that contains your back-up also contains some rudimentary programs that let you send e-mail, write documents and even edit a spreadsheet until you've replaced the hard disk. You can check out the full details on the Web site I furnished. Use it as a supplement, not a replacement, to your regular back-up system.

A failure to communicate

Home computers do more than compute. We use them to send e-mail. At times the ability to send and receive e-mail is essential for our jobs and for school. So learn a few ways to cope when your Internet connection goes down.

One of the most valuable things to know is that you can often restore a DSL connection by simply powering down the modem and then starting it up again. More than half the time that will fix the problem.

But what about times when it doesn't? Obviously you'll want to contact your Internet provider for help. But if you have an old-fashioned dial-up modem, your provider may furnish emergency dial-up numbers that will let you get back online in the meantime. Now is the time to check with your provider to see if that service is available and to learn the number your dial-up modem should dial.

Summing it all up

No matter how carefully you prepare, there will always be ways that trouble can sneak in the back door. But by taking my tips to heart, you’ll put the odds in your favor. And by doing that you may never have to send me a sad e-mail explaining how technology has let you down.