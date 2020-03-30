New study suggests weight gain may reduce breast cancer risk

The study revealed that gaining around 20 lbs. or more of weight from early adulthood resulted in a lower risk of developing breast cancer before menopause.

Weight gain between the age ranges of 18–24 years and 45–54 years reduced the risk of breast cancer by 4 percent for every 10 lbs. Researchers also found that gaining weight during the age of 35–44 years had no effect on the chances of a woman developing breast cancer before menopause.