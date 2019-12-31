Regular exercise linked to a reduced risk of certain cancers, study says

The study looked at 15 different types of cancer but the seven that showed a reduced risk from exercise were colon, breast, kidney, myeloma, liver, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and endometrial, according to CNN. While there have been numerous studies examining the link between exercise and cancer risk, the new study took a deeper look at the link between the amount of physical activity and a lower cancer risk.

Most of the reduced risk was seen when participants completed the recommended amounts of exercise per week, and those who got more exercise saw even more of a reduced risk. The benefits included a 6-10% lower risk of breast cancer and an 18-27% lower risk of liver cancer.