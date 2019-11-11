7 hacks to help nurses as the temperatures drop

4. Layer your clothing. Baby, it’s cold outside during winter, and then you’re probably coming inside to face an extremely chilly hospital or doctor’s office. Layering is key to staying warm and being able to shed garments if you’re running around and working up a sweat. Nurses suggest wearing long underwear pants made of silk, since they’re warm but not bulky. A tank-top camisole, wool socks and fingerless gloves are also recommended.

5. Use a rejuvenating hair mask. Wage war on winter flyaway hair with a homemade mask from nursebuff.com that will leave your strands strong and soft. Put two tablespoons of coconut oil, one ripe avocado and one ripe banana in a blender until they’re well mixed. Put it on your hair and leave it for 20-30 minutes. Rinse it clean with shampoo and put on conditioner afterward.

6. Boost your immune system with power foods. Add some healthy power foods to your diet to help keep your body in peak condition. Pumpkin is easy to puree and add to oatmeal or nonfat Greek yogurt, or you can cube some, roast it and toss it in a salad. You’ll be getting relatively few calories but a healthy dose of vitamin A. Raw cranberries (not the sauce that plops out of a can at Thanksgiving) are packed with lots of fiber. And finally, chunks of avocado have healthy fats as well as fiber and are delicious in a salad or on a veggie omelet.

7. Get a flu shot. Nurses often urge their patients to get a flu shot, but unless their employers require it, some nurses may skip the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all U.S. healthcare providers get a flu shot to protect yourself, your family and your patients.

