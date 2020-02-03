Study: Eating less protein may help you live longer

» RELATED: Time-restricted dieting can lead to weight loss, lower blood pressure

The goal of the study was to examine associations between the consumption of foods high in sulfur amino acids and the risk of cardiovascular disease. The sample included around 11,000 participants who each completed an interview about eating and dieting habits, and underwent a physical examination.

The study concluded Americans are eating 2.5 times the amount of sulfur amino acid than the estimated nutritional requirement, according to co-author Xiang Bao, director of the nutritional epidemiology lab at Penn State University.

“Although sulfur amino acids play critical roles in metabolism and overall health maintenance, accumulating evidence from animal studies have suggested that diets restricted in sulfur amino acids are associated with many health benefits including increased longevity and reductions in aging-related diseases and disorders,” the study reads.