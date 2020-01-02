Breaking News

Get free Starbucks until the end of the year at these pop-up parties in Atlanta

Starbucks Introduces an Irish Cream Cold Brew.

Life | Jan 2, 2020
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s your chance to score free Starbucks until the end of the year. Starting this Friday, December 27, Starbucks is hosting pop-up parties throughout the metro Atlanta area and is giving out free coffee.

The pop-up parties will end on December 31, so time is of the essence. All attendees will receive a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage. Locations will be announced daily on StarbucksPopUp.com.

Over two hundred party locations will be revealed until the event ends. Be sure to check which locations are participating near you and remember that the parties are held from 1 to 2 p.m.

