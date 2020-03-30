Future donating masks to health care workers amid coronavirus

The Grammay-award winner said he recognizes how critical the need is for medical equipment, so he stepped in to donate and help, by ensuring that masks are provided to healthcare professionals and patients, according to 11 Alive.

Georgia medical professionals are struggling to maintain or devise enough equipment and supplies to treat their patients while staying protected from the coronavirus themselves, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

In the past, the Atlanta rapper has used his foundation to provide gifts for local families during the holidays.