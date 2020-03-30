Future donating masks to health care workers amid coronavirus

Atlanta rapper Future is giving back in times of need once again through his foundation.
Along with his charity, the Freewishes Foundation and Atlanta Sewing Style, Future is providing masks to the medical community during the coronavirus outbreak.
“There is so much that needs to be done during this crisis and if everyone can step up in some way, we can all get through this together as we serve our community,” Future's mom Stephanie Jester said in a statement. “I think that our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation, and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them."
The Grammay-award winner said he recognizes how critical the need is for medical equipment, so he stepped in to donate and help, by ensuring that masks are provided to healthcare professionals and patients, according to 11 Alive.
Georgia medical professionals are struggling to maintain or devise enough equipment and supplies to treat their patients while staying protected from the coronavirus themselves, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
In the past, the Atlanta rapper has used his foundation to provide gifts for local families during the holidays.