Healthy Cooking: Make a less stressful sweet and savory Thanksgiving side dish

Accommodating everyone’s dietary needs can be a challenge for holiday meals. As written, this recipe is vegan. If everyone at the table enjoys meat, feel free to substitute chicken or turkey broth. You will also notice an absence of added salt, which allows anyone on a heart-healthy diet to enjoy it. And millet is naturally gluten-free, which makes it ideal for people with wheat sensitivities.

Once you master your favorite millet-making technique, make it again for breakfast the next day. Use milk (or a dairy-free substitute) for the liquid and sweeten it with honey and fresh fruit. When you’re cooking for and with a crowd, it’s nice to have something that accommodates everyone. Including the kitchen.

Creamy Sweet & Savory Millet

2 cups uncooked millet 4 cups no-salt-added vegetable broth 2 cups plus 1 tablespoon water, divided 1 teaspoon olive oil 2 whole shallot bulbs, sliced thinly 1 tablespoon minced garlic 8 ounces fresh baby spinach leaves 2 ounces dried cranberries

Place the millet, vegetable broth and 2 cups water in the bowl of a large slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours. (See notes below for preparing millet in a rice cooker or on the stovetop.)

Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute the shallots, stirring occasionally to break up the rings, for 4 minutes, until the shallots start to brown at the edges. Add the garlic and cook 30 seconds longer. Scrape the shallots and garlic into a bowl and return the skillet to medium heat. Add the spinach and 1 tablespoon water and cook, stirring constantly, until the spinach wilts, about 30 seconds.

Fluff the millet with a fork. Fold in the shallot mixture and spinach. Sprinkle with dried cranberries. Serve hot. Serves 6-8.

Per serving, based on 6: 289 calories (percent of calories from fat, 12), 9 grams protein, 54 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams fiber, 4 grams fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 127 milligrams sodium.

Rice cooker directions: Place 2 cups millet, 3 cups broth and 1 cup water in a rice cooker. Cook until the cooker signals it is finished, approximately 45 minutes.

Stovetop directions: Toast 2 cups millet in a dry stockpot over medium heat for 4 minutes. Carefully add 4 cups broth and 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Stir well, place the lid on the pot and reduce the heat to low. Simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed, approximately 15-20 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, and let it rest with the lid on, for an additional 10 minutes.

