This is the best black-owned soul food spot in Georgia, according to Travel Noire

“Soul food is unique because it has socio-political overtones and carries the burden of race. It’s a cuisine based on memory. It’s a cuisine founded in resistance, and it’s main technique is feeling and intuition,” Michael Twitty, an African American food historian and author wrote in his book “The Cooking Gene.”
Soul food can be found throughout the United States, and Georgia has no shortage of restaurants.
But, according to the digital publishing platform Travel Noire, one of those restaurants is a must-visit.
Travel Noire selected one black-owned soul food restaurant from each state for its “50 in 50.”
To represent Georgia, the website selected Busy Bee Cafe in Atlanta. Busy Bee’s website touts the restaurant as “Atlanta’s Soul Food Kitchen Since 1947.” It was a meeting spot for civil rights leaders after opening on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and continues to stay busy, serving up fried chicken and other Southern staples.
Busy Bee’s fried chicken is often among the favorites in the AJC’s annual Best of Atlanta poll, even finishing second in 2017.
If you can't make it to Busy Bee Cafe, Atlanta has a smorgasbord of black-owned restaurants to choose from. You can check them out here.
Or dine at one of these six soul food restaurants that would make your mama proud.
