Learn how to make a quick French onion soup that’s also flavorful

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams
Updated Dec 18, 2019
X

Made almost entirely of caramelized onions, beef broth, wine and cheese-topped toast, French onion soup is marvelous in its simplicity. Its short ingredient list also makes it a fine candidate for a 5:30 Challenge transformation.

The trick is to figure out how to build the sweet, toasty brown notes of the onions in a fraction of the time. Forget proper caramelization; that’s a Sunday project.

Instead, pile three bags of frozen chopped onions in a pot, along with a rind or two sliced from a block of Gruyere cheese. (You can grate the cheese in a bit, as the soup cooks.) Cover the pot and thaw the onions under a hot flame. Once their rendered liquid has begun to simmer, remove the lid and use that rendered liquid to cook the onions until tender. As the onions cook, the liquid will evaporate, leaving behind quite a bit of fond (those delicious browned bits). Next, deglaze the fond with hefty glugs of white wine, which will continue to build color and flavor. Finally, pour in a box of beef or vegetable stock, plus a bit of water and salt. Let the soup simmer while you assemble generously coated cheese toasts, which you’ll pop on top of each individual bowl of soup.

It is not traditional French onion soup, but, between the double dose of Gruyere and the rapid browning of the onions, this recipe will get you pretty darn close — and you can pull it off on a Thursday night.

RELATED:

ExploreMore 5:30 Challenge recipes
ExploreHealthy Cooking recipes
ExploreKitchen Curious recipes
ExploreRecipes from metro Atlanta restaurants
ExploreRead the AJC Fall Dining Guide: The Noodle Edition
Explore50 of our favorite metro Atlanta comfort foods

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryan Aaron

Fall Dining Guide 2023: Welcome to the best of comfort food in metro Atlanta7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
1h ago

Atlanta police chief fires officer after deacon dies during arrest
26m ago

Credit: AP

WATCH: Biden condemns Hamas for ‘sheer evil’ in attack on Israel
22m ago

Credit: AP

WATCH: Biden condemns Hamas for ‘sheer evil’ in attack on Israel
22m ago

Credit: cus

Weight of interest rates dragging down metro Atlanta housing market
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dave Vitkus

Serenbe show homes open doors for voyeuristic glimpses, design inspiration
6h ago
4 Halloween events that don’t involve haunted houses or fright nights
What exactly is the Phanatic? Blooper takes on Phillies mascot ahead of NLDS
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
2h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
3h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top