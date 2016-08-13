6 weight loss tips for runners in Atlanta

4. Check your diet

When it comes to losing weight, what you eat can count just as much as how long you run. Pushing yourself to run that extra mile won't get you any farther towards your weight loss goals if you just replace all the calories burned and then some by overeating the wrong foods. Replacing junk foods with fresh, whole foods throughout the day will help you easily adjust your diet. Keep a food journal to track your daily calorie intake so that you can easily identify not-so-good foods that you can replace with healthier options.

5. Hydrate

If you're dehydrated, your entire system will not function properly and can lead to decreased running performance. This means you will have less energy to workout, your body will not burn calories as efficiently and as a result you may not lose weight as fast. While you should make your goal to drink at least 16 oz. of water to make up for every pound of water lost to running, it's not always easy to do this calculation. Along with replenishing your water while running, try keeping a water bottle with you throughout the day to sip on even when you're not working out.

6. More miles

Let's face it -- sometimes you just need to increase your mileage if you want to see results. Evaluate your weekly running plan and see if you can work in a few additional miles across the week. Going that additional distance could mean all the difference.

Running goals can mean more than just weight loss. In fact, running can benefit your mind and your body.