6 weight loss tips for runners in Atlanta

Atlanta runners, if you’re pounding the pavement in order to drop a few dress sizes, jump start your weight loss goals to get the most out of your run. Instead of running around in circles with your weight loss journey, try out these 6 weight loss tips for runners just like you.
1. Mix it up Instead of sticking to the same old running routine, try mixing your run schedule up in order to help prevent your weight loss from plateauing. If you normally run at the same pace for the same length of time, start changing your pace or incline to encourage the most calorie burn for your buck. Practice interval training with short, fast bursts mixed into your normal run, or take a new route with more hills or uneven terrain to create a more dynamic workout. If you run on a treadmill, adjust your speed and incline accordingly to mimic the changes you would see while running outdoors.
2. Strength train Many runners mistakenly think that they do not need to strength train as long as they get in the miles. If you really want to see a difference in your weight loss, consider adding a little resistance training into your workout plan. Not only will resistance training improve calorie burn and endurance, but it can also help prevent injuries while running.
3. Use a heart rate monitor
With all the heart rate monitors on the market, you're sure to find one within your budget to help jump start your weight loss journey. Using a heart rate monitor while running allows you to reach a higher level of difficulty and push yourself farther than you normally would have. This enables you to reach your running and weight loss goals more quickly by allowing you to see how hard you're actually working out.
4. Check your diet
When it comes to losing weight, what you eat can count just as much as how long you run. Pushing yourself to run that extra mile won't get you any farther towards your weight loss goals if you just replace all the calories burned and then some by overeating the wrong foods. Replacing junk foods with fresh, whole foods throughout the day will help you easily adjust your diet. Keep a food journal to track your daily calorie intake so that you can easily identify not-so-good foods that you can replace with healthier options.
5. Hydrate
If you're dehydrated, your entire system will not function properly and can lead to decreased running performance. This means you will have less energy to workout, your body will not burn calories as efficiently and as a result you may not lose weight as fast. While you should make your goal to drink at least 16 oz. of water to make up for every pound of water lost to running, it's not always easy to do this calculation. Along with replenishing your water while running, try keeping a water bottle with you throughout the day to sip on even when you're not working out.
6. More miles
Let's face it -- sometimes you just need to increase your mileage if you want to see results. Evaluate your weekly running plan and see if you can work in a few additional miles across the week. Going that additional distance could mean all the difference.
Running goals can mean more than just weight loss. In fact, running can benefit your mind and your body.