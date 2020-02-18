Explore black history of Gwinnett County with bus tour

The Gwinnett Parks Foundation is partnering with United Ebony Society to put on the tour, called Exploring the African-American Experience. Stops will include visits to the MaGuire-Livsey House, Salem Missionary Baptist Church and Hooper-Renwick School among other locations, according to the Facebook event page.

People hoping to go on the tour, which is open to all ages, should register online with the code LFS18401. Guests who attend are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch or money for a stop along the tour. Attendees will be picked up on Feb. 29 at Lawerenceville Female Seminary, home of the Gwinnett History Museum.