Even moderate drinking can be bad for your health, study says

During their research, they discovered that more than 50% of cancer deaths resulting from alcohol use occurred in people drinking moderately. And 38% of all alcohol-attributable deaths were experienced by people drinking below the weekly limits or among former drinkers.

» RELATED: Even one drink a day can increase your risk of stroke, study warns

However, the study did reveal that for women, drinking within the provided guidelines showed a decreased risk of death from heart attack, stroke and diabetes but those results did not hold true for men.

For their investigation, researches used a new kind of open-access model that can be used to estimate alcohol harms in a country or state, in total or by drinking group. Their results led them to believe that some national drinking guidelines may be too high and suggest that they be lowered to match those in the Netherlands which limits drinking to one drink per day.

“U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that if alcohol is consumed, it should be consumed in moderation—up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men—and only by adults of legal drinking age,” according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.