Could Georgia’s state bird abandon the state?

Dozens of other Georgia songbird species may face similar fates. Citing the report, Adam Betuel of Atlanta Audubon noted: “In Georgia, 23 percent, or 58 of Georgia’s 254 bird species are vulnerable to climate change … Without substantial climate change mitigation, many common Georgia species like the brown thrasher, brown-headed nuthatch, Eastern towhee and many others could become uncommon or even extirpated in Georgia.”

In addition to climate change, loss of habitat, pollution, pesticides and other hazards pose serious dangers for birds. Another study published last month in the journal Science found that since 1970, North American birds have declined by nearly three billion, presumably because of the man-made threats.

IN THE SKY:

From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Orionid meteor shower will peak at 20 meteors per hour Monday night in the east. Best viewing time is after midnight.

The moon will be last-quarter on Monday. Mercury is low and Venus is in the west just after dark. Venus sets shortly thereafter. Jupiter is low in the southwest around dusk and sets a few hours later. Saturn is low in the south just after dark and sets in the west around midnight.