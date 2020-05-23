Downtown East Point debuts new mural featuring nod to the city’s history

Last year, local non-profit, Go Georgia Arts awarded the City of East Point a special grant. The mural is the first of its kind and was created in hopes of drawing residents to the city’s downtown area to snap selfies and to encourage community engagement.

The East Point mural is just one of the latest to be created in the metro Atlanta area. There are more than 700 murals throughout the metro area, according to Atlanta Street Art Map.

The Georgia Mural and Public Arts Trail started as a five-year commitment to paint fifty murals in fifty cities in five years. Their mission statement is to promote public art in smaller cities and communities across the state of Georgia. You can find more information about the organization on their website.