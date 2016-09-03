Atlanta’s pin fever returns with 2016 Olympics

Though the Atlanta Games happened 20 years ago, the event spawned a population of hobbyists, whose activities pick up steam with every summer and winter Olympics. Reed said attendance of the Atlanta Pin Collectors’ monthly gathering this Wednesday at the Varsity, the famed fast-food giant near Georgia Tech, will probably double to 40 or 50 people.

Caption Scott Reed shows off a collection of Olympic pins at his home in Lilburn. Olympic pins are back. Some collectors, such as Reed, got the bug so bad, they kept collecting even after the 1996 Games in Atlanta were over. Reed’s hobby took him to Sydney, Nagano, Japan; Lausanne, Switzerland; and London. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

A group of collectors set up tables at Centennial Olympic Park last Saturday, during celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the Atlanta Games, and trading was brisk.

Most are casual traders, who will enjoy reliving memories of those riotous 17 days in 1996 when the world came to visit. Some of those casual collectors got more wrapped up in the hobby than others.

Josh Jackson, 44, was fresh out of college with a journalism degree in 1994, when he and his family caught the fever. Pin trading had already begun in Atlanta, though the games were a year and a half away, when his mother gave his father some pins for a Christmas stocking-stuffer.

Eventually Jackson and his brother Rich started publishing a 48-page collector’s guide called Pindemonium, which cost $5.99, came out monthly and had about 1,000 subscribers.

They learned to sell advertising, shoot pictures, create layouts, write stories — in short, Jackson had a crash course in creating a magazine, studying almost everything he would need to know when he and some colleagues started Paste Magazine in 2002.

“It was good training,” Jackson said. It was also a fun family activity. He and his brother and their father, Richard Jackson, kept publishing Pindemonium after the Atlanta Games, and visited Salt Lake City; Sydney; Nagano, Japan; and even stopped in to Lausanne, Switzerland, during the bidding process for the 2004 Games.

Jackson will travel to Rio for Paste Magazine to shoot video and write stories about the Rio Games.

And you can be sure he’ll bring some traders along.

Caption Francis Carey sits on her sofa surrounded by some of her over 1,800 Olympic pins. She got the collecting bug during the 1996 Olympics. Credit: Johnny Crawford Credit: Johnny Crawford

Pin-heads stress that no one should expect to make money off pins. David Hackett, 48, is trying to unload a few thousand pins, most of which he’s had since the end of the Atlanta Games.

Back then, he moved from Annapolis, Md., to Dunwoody to run a cluster of souvenir shops set up in tents all over downtown Atlanta. But the predicted crowds of 7 million didn’t show up, and after the bomb went off in Centennial Olympic Park, the GBI and the FBI shut down his tents in the park.

“I lost my rear end,” said Hackett, though he still sounds sanguine about the experience. “I liked the people, I liked everything.” He bounced back with portable NASCAR souvenir shops set up in 18-wheelers that he would drive from track to track.

Pin collecting reached a peak during the Atlanta Games, when the variety expanded dramatically. Sponsors, corporations, athletic teams, venues, National Olympic Committees, media, security details all created pins — up to 50,000 different ones by some estimates.

Hackett is keeping his collection of pins from police and sheriff’s departments and other security outfits. Of the rest, he says, “I hope they’re worth something some day.”

Still, the pins can offer a diversion, and even open up opportunities. Reed said that pin-trading has paid for trips to London, Athens, Salt Lake City and Vancouver, and earlier this year, he took his family to Gothenburg, Sweden, for a meeting of Olympic collectors.

“Then we went to Norway and visited the fjords,” he said. “Basically I got my trip for free and theirs was less expensive than it would have been. I would never have done that if I didn’t collect Olympic pins.”