Atlanta Constitution history: Hank Aaron hits No. 715

The Tuesday, April 9, 1974 edition of The Atlanta Constitution captures the moment Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run. (AJC Archive)
Life | June 29, 2018

How The Atlanta Constitution covered Hank Aaron’s 715th home run on Tuesday, April 9, 1974:

The most cherished record in American sports was broken on the night of April 8, 1974, at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium when Hank Aaron surpassed Babe Ruth as baseball’s all-time home run king. The future Hall of Famer for the Braves had endured death threats as he drew closer to Ruth’s mark of 714 career homers.

This moment and many more are included in a special multimedia presentation covering the 150-year history of The Atlanta Constitution. See the city's history come alive through the pages of our newspaper.

