Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italy sees unexpected changes in environment

With the humans inside amid a nationwide lockdown, the canals in Venice, Italy have had time to settle.

On social media, people shared photos of the uncharacteristically clear water, filled with fish.

» RELATED: Museums you can ‘visit’ virtually when stuck at home

The environmental factor has been an unintentional silver lining as the virus continues to hit Italy hard.

A spokesperson for Venice’s mayor told CNN that the water pollution hasn’t actually improved amid the lockdown, the slowdown in boat traffic and activity has just given the canals time to clear.

"The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom," the spokesman told CNN. "It's because there is less boat traffic that usually brings sediment to the top of the water's surface."

» RELATED: Italy's coronavirus ground zero sets virtuous example



However, scientists have documented an improvement in Italy’s air quality.

"The air, however, is less polluted since there are less vaporetti and boat traffic than usual because of the restricted movement of residents," he said.

The environmental news site, EcoWatch, reports that satellite images have shown a sharp decline in air pollution over areas with quarantine measures.

Venice’s canals run clear as pollution levels drop due to reduced numbers of motorboats and cruise ships during the #coronavirus lockdown. Follow for live updates: https://t.co/IviOWyuNOu pic.twitter.com/6PXiUSNztr — Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2020

As the nationwide lockdown in Italy enters its second week due to the #coronavirus outbreak, Venice's canals appear to be crystal clear. Follow for live updates: https://t.co/IviOWyuNOu pic.twitter.com/yTyObHMZFX — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2020

Support real journalism. Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today. See offers.

Your subscription to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution funds in-depth reporting and investigations that keep you informed. Thank you for supporting real journalism.