Actors who have played Martin Luther King Jr.

James Earl Jones played Martin Luther King Jr. in the TV miniseries "Freedom to Speak." (Photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect) Credit: ImageDirect Credit: ImageDirect

James Earl Jones

Jones played Martin Luther King Jr. in a 1982 miniseries called "Freedom to Speak." The all-star cast featured American historical figures across centuries, and some actors played more than one role. In Jones' case, that meant also playing Frederick Douglass. Jones would later provide the voice for Daddy King in a 1999 video about MLK Jr.'s life (more on that later), making him the only actor according to IMDB to play both the father and son.

Robert Guillaume played Martin Luther King Jr. in "Prince Jack." (JOEY IVANSCO/staff photo). Credit: AJC file Credit: AJC file

Robert Guillaume

The 1984 independent film "Prince Jack" was another Kennedy biopic that featured MLK Jr. in a supporting role. Guillaume was into his fifth season as TV's "Benson" when the film was made ("Benson" lasted for seven seasons). Guillaume, by the way, also took a turn playing Frederick Douglass in 1985's TV miniseries "North and South."

Jason Bernard, right, played Martin Luther King Jr. in the televised play "The Meeting." (photo from American Playhouse) Credit: American Playhouse Credit: American Playhouse

Jason Bernard

"The Meeting" is a 1987 play that imagines a conversation between MLK Jr. and Malcom X in a Harlem hotel in 1965. In 1989, the PBS program "American Playhouse" broadcast a production of the play starring Jason Bernard as MLK Jr. and Dick Anthony Williams as Malcom X (watch it in full here — it's pretty gripping). Bernard was a character actor with a long list of credits, including recurring roles in "Cagney & Lacey" and "Herman's Head." He died in 1996.

Jaleel White voiced the young Martin Luther King Jr. in the animated film "Our Friend Martin." (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Credit: Frederick M. Brown Credit: Frederick M. Brown

Jaleel White

"Our Friend, Martin" was a 1999 animated educational video with an all-star voice cast. In it, two teenagers travel through time to learn about Martin Luther King Jr. at different points in his life. Jaleel White — yes, the "Urkel" guy — voiced King as a teenager. Two others voicing King in the video — LeVar Burton (Martin at age 26) and Dexter King (Martin at age 34) — would go on to play MLK Jr. in other films. Other voices from "Our Friend, Martin" included Yolanda King (playing her aunt Christine), Oprah Winfrey (Coretta), James Earl Jones (Daddy King), Angela Bassett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, John Travolta, Susan Sarandon, Ashley Judd and Danny Glover. Now you're curious to see it, aren't you?

Clifton Powell played Martin Luther King, Jr. in the TV movie "Selma, Lord, Selma." (Photo Credit: Disney) Credit: Disney Credit: Disney

Clifton Powell

The 1999 Disney TV movie "Selma, Lord, Selma" has been getting a second look since the 2014 film "Selma" was released. The earlier movie, partly filmed in Atlanta, starred a young Jurnee Smollett-Bell as a girl inspired by a speech by King in the days before the Bloody Sunday march. Clifton Powell played King, and told the AJC in a 1999 article that he studied film of King being himself "away from the crowd, just sitting with the (Southern Christian Leadership Conference) or in the back room meetings." "Selma, Lord, Selma" is also notable for costarring Yolanda King as a school teacher (she has 18 IMDB credits overall).

Jeffrey Wright played Martin Luther King Jr. in the TV movie "Boycott." (Bob Greene/HBO) Credit: Bob Greene Credit: Bob Greene

Jeffrey Wright

"Boycott," a 2001 HBO movie filmed in Atlanta, looked at an earlier moment in King's career — the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955-56. Jeffrey Wright won praise for capturing King's oratorical style in the film's speeches. The movie, which won a Peabody Award, also starred Terrence Howard as Ralph David Abernathy and Carmen Ejogo as Coretta, a role she would reprise in "Selma."

Levar Burton briefly played Martin Luther King Jr. in the film "Ali." (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for AOL Inc.) Credit: Craig Barritt Credit: Craig Barritt

Levar Burton

Having already lent his voice to "Our Friend, Martin," LeVar Burton played MLK Jr. in the flesh in the 2001 film "Ali." The brief scene, which you can see here, showed MLK Jr. meeting Malcom X in front of hungry cameramen.

Dexter King, son of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., portrayed his father in the TV movie "The Rosa Parks Story." (AP photo/Helen Comer, Pool) Credit: HELEN COMER Credit: HELEN COMER

Dexter Scott King

The youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. always looked like a movie-star version of his father. After moving to Malibu to pursue a film career, Dexter King finally got a chance to portray his famous dad in the 2002 CBS TV movie, "The Rosa Parks Story." It was a small role in a film that was really about Parks, played by Angela Bassett. Alas, the role didn't translate into a larger acting career for Dexter King. He moved back to Atlanta earlier this year.

Malik Yoba played Martin Luther King Jr. in the TV movie "Betty and Coretta." (Jan Thijs / Lifetime) Credit: Jan Thijs Credit: Jan Thijs

Malik Yoba

The 2013 Lifetime movie "Betty & Coretta" focused on the friendship between Coretta Scott King (Angela Bassett) and Betty Shabazz (Mary J. Blige). Malik Yoba, perhaps best known for his roles in "New York Undercover" and "Empire," played MLK Jr., but it wasn't a big role. Much of the movie takes place after the assassinations of King and Malcom X. Bassett, by the way, had previously played Betty Shabazz twice (in "X" and "Panther").

Nelsan Ellis played Martin Luther King Jr. in the film "Lee Daniels' The Butler." (HBO) Credit: HBO Credit: HBO

Nelsan Ellis

Nelsan Ellis' portrayal of MLK Jr. in "Lee Daniels' The Butler" (2013) includes a scene where King explains why black butlers are important to the civil rights struggle. The scene is especially significant because of who King is speaking to — Louis Gaines, the son of White House butler Cecil Gaines. Louis was played by David Oyelowo in that scene, which must have been a little weird for the actor considering his next big role. The irony goes further when you consider that Ellis played a waiter in "The Help" one year earlier.

David Oyelowo played Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma." (Photo: Atsushi Nishijima / Paramount) Credit: Atsushi Nishijima Credit: Atsushi Nishijima

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo set the bar high for future King portrayals in the 2014 film "Selma," much of which was filmed in metro Atlanta. The film went to great pains to recreate the look and feel of the Selma events, and Oyelowo's take on King garnered accolades from civil rights figures such as Rep. John Lewis and former Atlanta mayor Andy Young. His performance earned him best actor nominations from the Golden Globes and Critic's Choice Awards. He was passed over, however, for an Academy Award nomination, and this oversight was partly responsible for the creation of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag.

Anthony Mackie played Martin Luther King Jr. in the HBO film "All the Way." (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / HBO) Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

Anthony Mackie

HBO’s film “All the Way,” released earlier this year, is based on a stage play that concentrates on President Lyndon Johnson’s (Bryan Cranston) push to pass the Civil Rights Act. Anthony Mackie, best known as the Falcon in the Marvel movies, plays King in a supporting role. Reviews have been positive although some have politely noted that Mackie, while very good, doesn’t exactly lose himself in the role. Perhaps it’s an indication that David Oyelowo will cast a long shadow over anyone playing King in the near future.