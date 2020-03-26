Two-legged dog wins Cadbury’s Easter Bunny contest

A pup with special needs has been crowned the winner of the 2020 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
NBC's "Today" show reported Lieutenant Dan, an adorable two-legged hound dog from New Richmond, Ohio, beat out more than 4,000 entries from across the country.
The Treeing Walker Coonhound was born with a birth defect that caused a severe deformity of his hind limbs and tail.
The deformity of his hind limbs and the pain it caused him could not be fixed, so they were amputated.
But the rescue dog goes for walks and plays with a special set of wheels that attach to him by a harness, and at home he romps freely without it. He runs, plays, hikes, wrestles, swims and runs like any other dog.
Daily voting reminder with one of my outtakes from my audition video! Link to vote is in my bio!! #LieutenantDanforCadbury #CadburyBunnyTryouts #contest #handicapablepup #twoleggeddog #whoneeds4legs #disableddogsofinstagram #rescuedogsofinstagram #treeingwalkercoonhound #coonhoundsofinstagram #adoptaspecialneedspet
"The outpouring of support for our Lieutenant Dan was just amazing!" Laura Person, Lieutenant Dan's owner, said in a news release. "We received so many heartwarming messages saying how much joy and inspiration he brings to people's day. We love him but to see the love America showed for him means so much to our family. We are thrilled for him to be the next Cadbury Clucking Bunny and his rambunctious spirit shows how excited he is as well."
"Lieutenant Dan is the epitome of inspiration, passion and energy, showcasing that no matter what challenges you, you can overcome it," Ethan Mandel of the Cadbury Brand team said in a statement. "With almost 200,000 votes cast, America showed love and support to all of our finalists. We'd like to thank everyone who participated in our second annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts."
As the winner, Dan will also make his debut in the 2020 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and receive $5,000. Plus, Cadbury brand will donate $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Fans can not only watch Dan’s ad but follow him on Instagram at @lieutenant_dan._the_twc.