You can watch ‘Black Panther’ commercial-free this Sunday

The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Bosmeman: A Tribute for a King.” The special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled,” according to Disney.

Boseman, who portrayed American icons like James Brown and Jackie Robinson, died Friday of cancer at the age of 43. The actor inspired audiences worldwide as the Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise.