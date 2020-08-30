X

You can watch ‘Black Panther’ commercial-free this Sunday

Actor Chadwick Boseman dies

By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, ABC (WSB-TV locally) will air “Black Panther” without the interruption of commercials this Sunday.

The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Bosmeman: A Tribute for a King.” The special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled,” according to Disney.

Boseman, who portrayed American icons like James Brown and Jackie Robinson, died Friday of cancer at the age of 43. The actor inspired audiences worldwide as the Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise.

In an Instagram post, Marvel announced the special presentation of the movie. The film will be broadcast at 8 p.m., with the special following at 10:20 p.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2.

