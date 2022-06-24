Wild Georgia: Wildlife trying to beat the heat, too

Explore 7 ways to protect your dog from heat stroke and hyperthermia

Losing body hair is a major way that furry mammals deal with heat. For instance, as temperatures heat up, hormones in white-tailed deer cause them to shed their heavy, gray winter coats and replace them with thinner, reddish brown pelages of summer. The thinner coats allow more cooling air to reach the deer’s skin.

Some animals have their own air conditioning — their ears. The ears of deer, rabbits, foxes and other animals are engorged with blood vessels that help radiate heat from their bodies into the air. Bats and some birds, such as vultures and cormorants, also release heat by stretching out their wings.

Humans also have natural cooling systems — sweating. Many animals, however, can’t sweat. Instead, they pant, or breathe rapidly like dogs to increase volumes of air moving in and out of their bodies. Birds do something similar — they keep their bills open during hot weather and pant. A bird may get rid of half its excess body heat this way.

But perhaps the greatest need for wild creatures during hot weather is water. You can help by providing a steady supply of fresh, clean water — preferably in a birdbath. In fact, my yard’s birdbath is the most popular spot for birds right now.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be new on Tuesday. Mercury, Venus, Mars and Jupiter are low in the east just a few hours before sunrise. Saturn rises at about midnight.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.