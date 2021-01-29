WILD GEORGIA: Why so many birds are visiting our state this winter

According to the National Audubon Society, the siskins usually irrupt southward in years when there is a shortage of food in their northern home range. This winter, the magnitude of the irruption has come as a surprise. A scarce supply of conifer seeds across Canada’s boreal forest apparently has caused the birds to push south in “mind-boggling numbers,” said the society.

So, if you’ve never seen a pine siskin, this year you can hardly miss them. Pine siskins are brown, very streaky birds with yellow edgings on wings and tails. Flashes of yellow can erupt as they take flight or flutter at branch tips. They readily visit feeders offering nyjer and sunflower seeds.

Some other northern-nesting songbirds also are having notable irruptions in Georgia this winter. Evening grosbeaks, red crossbills and red-breasted nuthatches have been appearing in large numbers in northwest Georgia; purple finches are showing up over most of the state.

