ajc logo
X

Wild Georgia: ‘Why have the birds stopped coming to my feeders?’

Life
By Charles Seabrook, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

A typical question from homeowners at this time of year goes like this: “Where are the birds? They have stopped coming to my feeders.”

Actually, there may be several reasons why birds become scarce at feeders — usually temporarily. Perhaps the biggest reason right now is an abundance of food in the wild. Birds generally prefer the natural fare over store-bought feeder food and bypass feeders in favor of nature’s bounty.

This is, in fact, peak time of year for wild foods. Nearly everywhere I look now in the woods, fields and other wild places, I see plentiful offerings from nature — acorns, sweet gum balls and cedar, dogwood, wax myrtle, pokeweed, holly and beauty berries.

A lot of late summer and fall wildflower blooms also are turning to seed and providing food for wildlife. For instance, the goldenrods that bloomed so brilliantly a few weeks ago have started producing copious quantities of seeds that will be eaten by a number of birds and small mammals. In particular, the American goldfinch feasts on goldenrod seeds during fall and winter. Swamp sparrows, Eastern towhees, pine siskins and dark-eyed juncos also dine on the tiny seeds.

Birds also may avoid feeders because of a predator lurking in the area, such as a hawk or a feral cat wanting to make a meal of a small bird or two. You may not always see the predator, but the birds do. When a predator does show up, a solution may be to take down your feeders for a couple of weeks. The predator probably will give up and go away. Then, rehang the feeders; the birds likely will return.

Quite often, however, you may never know why birds disappear from your yard. But, take heart: Their absence usually is only temporary. Continue to provide wholesome bird food in clean feeders. Providing clean water also is important. Most likely, the birds will return, especially when the weather turns colder and wild foods become less available.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Wednesday. Mars is in the east at dark and will appear near the moon on Thursday night. Jupiter is high in the south and Saturn is low in the southwest around sunset. The North Taurid meteor shower reaches a peak of about 15 meteors per hour in the east this weekend. On Friday night (Nov. 18), the Leonid meteor shower will peak at about 20 meteors per hour in the northeast.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding23h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia elections chief picks his own race for an audit
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What happens if the Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson or land a star shortstop?
10h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
9h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
10h ago
The Latest

Gatlinburg SkyBridge: See holiday lights from nation’s longest pedestrian suspension...
11h ago
Lindsay Lohan brings back ‘Jingle Bell Rock’
16h ago
Miller Lite releases limited edition Christmas tree keg
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top