Wild Georgia: ‘Why have the birds stopped coming to my feeders?’

Quite often, however, you may never know why birds disappear from your yard. But, take heart: Their absence usually is only temporary. Continue to provide wholesome bird food in clean feeders. Providing clean water also is important. Most likely, the birds will return, especially when the weather turns colder and wild foods become less available.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Wednesday. Mars is in the east at dark and will appear near the moon on Thursday night. Jupiter is high in the south and Saturn is low in the southwest around sunset. The North Taurid meteor shower reaches a peak of about 15 meteors per hour in the east this weekend. On Friday night (Nov. 18), the Leonid meteor shower will peak at about 20 meteors per hour in the northeast.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.