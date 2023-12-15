Wild Georgia: Where to look in nature for an extra dash of Christmas

In the woods across the creek behind my house is another prime sign of the season, an American holly tree loaded with bright red berries. Nothing, it seems, speaks more of happy holidays than boughs of holly. On Georgia’s coast, another red-berried holly native, the yaupon holly, is just as beautiful at Christmas.

With most hardwoods devoid of their leaves, another Christmas symbol is easily visible now — mistletoe, a parasitic evergreen that grows in large clumps high among the tree branches. Mistletoe, of course, is famed for its stolen-kisses power during the holiday season.

But my favorite greenery this time of year is the Christmas fern, an evergreen that grows in large patches in the woods. Its bright green color stands out now on the forest floor against the brown leaf litter. Supposedly, its eye-catching greenness at Christmas is why it’s so-named. It also has one other Christmas-related trait: Each of its leaflets has a small lobe at its base, making the leaflet look like a Christmas stocking.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: Winter (the winter solstice) begins at 10:27 p.m. on Thursday — the shortest day of the year. After Thursday, the days gradually will grow longer. The moon will be first quarter on Tuesday. Venus rises out of the east a few hours before sunrise. Jupiter is high in the east at sunset and will appear near the moon Thursday night. Saturn is in the southwest just after dark and will appear near the moon on Sunday night. Mercury and Mars cannot be seen easily right now.

