WILD GEORGIA: Violets are blue and other colors, too

I love them all and often find myself pausing to admire and photograph them along wooded trails, streamside, roadsides — and on neighbors’ lawns. Some of Georgia’s other well-known violets include:

— Wood violet, whose purple flowers sometimes are made into candy, jam, jelly and preserves.

— Halberd leaf violet (yellow flowers), so-named because its arrowhead leaves resemble a halberd, a type of battle ax used in the 15th and 16th centuries; occurs mostly in North Georgia.

— Canada violet (white flowers with a yellow center), which occurs mostly in North Georgia’s mountains.

— Birdfoot violet, whose large, purple flowers with prominent orange stamens make it stand out among other violets. Its leaves resemble a bird’s foot.

— Long-spurred violet (lavender flowers), so-named because of the “spur” on its lower petal.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Friday (March 18). The only planets visible now are Venus, Mars and Saturn, low in the east just before sunrise.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.