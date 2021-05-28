WILD GEORGIA: Turtles need help crossing the road

Always move the turtle to the other side of the road in the direction it was going. Do not drive the turtle to a “better location” or take it home — else it’ll just try to return to its original home. Wash your hands after handling a turtle.

And if you’re dealing with a snapping turtle, be extra careful: Even though you’re trying to help it, a frightened snapping turtle can lunge at you with lightning speed. You could be severely bitten — even lose a fingertip. For a video on helping snapping turtles cross a road, visit youtube.com/watch?v=Lgd_B6iKPxU.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Wednesday. Mercury and Venus are very low in the west just after dark. Mars is low in the southwest at dark and sets in the west a few hours later. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east around midnight. Saturn will appear near the moon on Sunday night and Jupiter will do so on Monday night.

