Wild Georgia: Trees in winter have a special beauty

I love photographing trees at this time of year, when the light is more subtle and golden. I can capture details that are otherwise hidden by thick foliage during the rest of the year.

In particular, I like to gaze at the classic limb patterns of older oaks and maples with their long, graceful lines in winter. Also standing out in winter are the mottled, camouflage bark patterns of American sycamores and the peeling, curving bark of river birches. And I love the strikingly smooth, silvery gray trunks of American beeches.

More beauty is on the way: With the days growing longer, the now-dormant trees soon will be stirring with new life, pointing the way to spring.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Thursday — the “Snow Moon” as the Cherokee people called January’s full moon. It’s also known as the Wolf Moon. Mercury is low in the west just after dark. Venus is very low in the east and rises just before dawn. Mars is high in the southwest at dusk.