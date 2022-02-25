WILD GEORGIA: Temporary woodland ponds are critical for amphibians

One species dependent on the fishless pools is the spotted salamander, found mostly in North Georgia. It grows as long as 9 inches and sports large yellow spots from head to tail on a black body.

Spotted salamanders spend most of their lives in underground burrows. But they emerge in February and may travel several hundred yards at night to mate and lay eggs in an ephemeral pool. A female lays three to four egg masses of about 250 eggs each, and attaches them to submerged twigs or aquatic vegetation by means of a jelly coat. The coat helps protect the eggs from cold and pond drying.

After breeding, the adults go back underground, often in the same burrows. Their eggs hatch in four to eight weeks. About two months later, the tadpole-like larvae transform into adults that can live for 20 years or more.

Some other common Georgia amphibians that rely on vernal pools during their life cycles include the marbled salamander, mole salamander, wood frog and American toad.

