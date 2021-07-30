WILD GEORGIA: State plan guides conservation of native plants, animals

— Ensuring that Southeastern American kestrels have safe nesting sites. The kestrel, North America’s smallest and most colorful raptor, has declined in recent years due mostly to the loss of its prime habitat, open pine woodlands, where it nests in natural tree cavities. The bird, however, readily uses artificial nest boxes, dozens of which have been erected on power line towers in South Georgia.

— Tracking rare plants such as dwarf sumac, Radford’s mint, Georgia aster and smooth coneflower to shepherd their restoration and protect their habitats.

— Exploring caves and culverts for the spread of white-nose syndrome, which is fatal to bats.

— Surveying streams and wetlands, from the Tallapoosa River in North Georgia to the Okefenokee Swamp, for fish and freshwater mussels to preserve Georgia’s rich aquatic life.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is in last quarter. Mercury is low in the east around dawn. Venus and Mars are low in the west just after dark. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east after midnight.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.