WILD GEORGIA: State faces daunting task in tracking rare species

Some areas that have been extensively surveyed reveal an array of rare inhabitants. One such place is Tallulah Gorge State Park in northeast Georgia. The 1,000-foot-deep gorge is a haven for many imperiled plants such as the persistent trillium and fringed orchid as well as for animals such as the green salamander and tricolored bat.

Those rarities were what drew Sean O’Brien, president of the organization NatureServe, there last week as part of a national tour. Based in Arlington, Virginia, NatureServe has been for nearly 50 years the authoritative source for biodiversity data in the Western Hemisphere. The group helps DNR and other conservationists nationwide store and organize vast amounts of rare species data that is invaluable in helping make decisions on species protection.

