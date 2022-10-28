Wild Georgia: Some creatures get bad raps at Halloween

• Owls, like bats, also hunt at night, which may be why they, too, are omens of bad luck at Halloween. As real-life predators, however, Georgia’s four native owl species are valuable in controlling mice and other pesky rodents.

• Snakes and spiders for many people are downright scary and creepy at any time but especially so at Halloween. Spiders, however, serve a significant role in keeping populations of many insect pests in check — often being the most important biological pest control in homes, yards and gardens. Snakes help maintain healthy ecosystems by keeping populations of mice, rats and other creatures in balance.

• Ravens and crows are solid black, which makes them ideal Halloween figures favored by witches. In the real world, the birds may be nuisances and sometimes pests when they pull seeds and crop seedlings from the ground. However, their ecological benefits far outweigh their downsides: One crow family, for instance, can eat 40,000 grubs, caterpillars, army worms and other pests in one nesting season.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter Monday night. Mars is in the east and Saturn is in the southwest just after dark. Saturn will appear near the moon Tuesday night. Jupiter is high in the south at sunset.

