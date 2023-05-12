Wild Georgia: Roadsides can be wildflower sanctuaries

Reaves and wife Anita had already “scouted” our route and knew where to stop along the road to see numerous species of blooming wildflowers — trilliums, columbine, violets, bellwort, pink lady’s slipper, yellow lady’s slipper, showy orchid, mountain laurel, Solomon’s plume, wild geranium and many others. We found them next to the road or only a few steps away.

The previous weekend, the Reaveses had led another roadside botany trip to entirely different habitats on the other side of the state, in the vicinity of the Okefenokee Swamp deep in southeast Georgia. There, a whole new suite of blooming wildflowers was found — rose-pink, rose pogonia, drumheads, sundew, butterwort, pitcher plants and many others — all along the roadsides.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is new on Friday (May 19). Venus is in the west and Mars is in the southwest at sunset. Jupiter and Saturn (low) are in the east just before dawn.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.