Wild Georgia: Rare ‘frost flowers’ are blooming now

On early frosty mornings in late fall and winter, when a thin rime of ice covers nearly everything in the landscape, my nature photography friend Don Hunter in Athens often gets up before the crack of dawn to go out and take photos of some beautiful, rare “flowers.”

Flowers in December? Actually, these are not real flowers, although they form on real plants. They are known as “frost flowers,” or “ice flowers.” Their formation requires a near-perfect blend of weather conditions and vegetation, which make them uncommon. They “blossom” during the night, when the air is just at freezing and the ground is warm — at least relative to the air.

During the formation process, cold water seeps out from vertical cracks that form in plant stems because of the frigid temperatures. The freezing air transforms the seeping water into paper-thin ice sheets that extrude from the cracks as white feathery curls and ribbons — frost flowers’ “petals.” Like snowflakes, no two frost flowers are alike.