WILD GEORGIA: Rabbits’ fertility makes them symbols of spring

Though not as widespread as the Eastern cottontail, Georgia’s three other rabbit species — swamp rabbit, marsh rabbit and Appalachian cottontail — also are fertile breeders. The males of all three species also are polygamous.

The swamp rabbit, a strong swimmer and Georgia’s largest rabbit, lives mainly in the Piedmont. It produces two to five litters a year with one to six babies in each.

The reddish-brown marsh rabbit, which occurs mostly in the Coastal Plain and along the coast, has two to four litters a year; litter sizes range from two to five offspring.

As its name implies, the Appalachian cottontail, the state’s least common rabbit, is mostly limited to northeast Georgia’s mountains, where it hides out in mountain laurel thickets. It produces three to four litters a year with three to eight babies in each.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Sunday. Mars is low in the southwest at dark and sets in the west a few hours later. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east just after midnight. Saturn will appear near the moon on Monday night and Jupiter will do so on Tuesday night.

