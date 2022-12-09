Wild Georgia: Plant lovers save pink lady’s slippers from bulldozers

Transplanted pink lady’s slippers usually have a dismal survival rate. In their native habitats, they form a symbiotic relationship with a soil fungus crucial to their survival. Without the fungus, they die. That’s why it was important for the rescuers to keep the soil — and the fungus — around each lady’s slipper intact.

The workers, however, didn’t get all of the plants during the first rescue effort in February, so some of them returned to the DOT site just after Thanksgiving to save the rest. “We think we got them all this time,” said volunteer Clayton Webster of Decatur. “Our reward will be when they bloom in spring.”

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: One of the year’s best meteor showers, the Geminid, is expected to peak at about 50 meteors per hour in the northeast sky on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The moon will be last quarter on Friday (Dec. 16). Venus and Mercury are very low in the west at sunset. Mars is high in the east at dark. Saturn is very low and Jupiter is high in the southwest at dark.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.