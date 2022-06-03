Wild Georgia: Once common bobwhite’s call is growing faint

Because of those factors and others, Georgia’s bobwhite quail population has plummeted by an alarming 85% since the late 1960s, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Even so, the bobwhite still thrives on protected lands like refuges and state parks. Many sprawling hunting plantations around the state also are managed for the bobwhite, Georgia’s official state game bird since 1970.

Still, I wonder if future generations will ever hear the clear, ringing “bob-white, bob-white” call. That might have been inconceivable to Georgia’s late famed ornithologist Thomas Burleigh, who wrote in his classic “Georgia Birds” in 1958: “Probably no bird is better known throughout the eastern United States than is the bobwhite.” I wonder what he would make of the bird’s dismal status today.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Tuesday. Mercury, Venus, Mars and Jupiter are low in the east a few hours before sunrise. Saturn rises in the east at about midnight.

