ajc logo
X

Wild Georgia: Once again, where are the butterflies?

An Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly (Georgia's official state butterfly) drinks nectar from a flower in Gwinnett County. Butterfly numbers are down this year for the second year in a row. (Charles Seabrook for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
An Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly (Georgia's official state butterfly) drinks nectar from a flower in Gwinnett County. Butterfly numbers are down this year for the second year in a row. (Charles Seabrook for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Life
By Charles Seabrook, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

A year ago, biologists and homeowners alike were asking: Where are the butterflies? That was after several annual butterfly counts around Georgia had reported record low numbers of the colorful insects.

Butterfly enthusiasts were hoping for better results this year, but, so far, that has not happened. “It seems this year is just as bad as last year,” said Phil Delestrez, a Department of Natural Resources biologist and one of Georgia’s top butterfly experts. He helps conduct annual counts at Panola Mountain State Park and elsewhere in the state.

A similar grim assessment comes from retired DNR biologist Terry Johnson, who on June 24 helped conduct the daylong count at the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge and the Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area in Middle Georgia. The count found about as many butterfly species (57) as last year, but tallied 29% fewer individuals than in 2021.

Writing in the Monroe County Reporter, Johnson said several of his fellow count participants lamented that although last year’s butterfly count was bad, “this year was worse.” Some also noted that they had been seeing “far fewer butterflies than expected” for several weeks before the count.

The results of another late June survey — the Lookout Mountain count, which included Cloudland Canyon State Park in North Georgia — also were dismally low: only 36 species and 368 individuals.

The butterfly scarcity prompted Tennessee butterfly expert Bill Haley, who led the Lookout Mountain count on June 25, to raise a scary possibility: “Are butterfly numbers in decline? While I hope that is not the case, our 2022 numbers certainly suggest this may be true.”

ExploreMonarch counts may not be as dire, but researchers are divided

Delestrez says it isn’t just butterflies: Insect numbers in general seem way down. “I’m not even getting that many bug splats on my car windshield anymore, and that’s odd for this time of year,” he said.

No one knows the reasons for the missing butterflies and if it signals a future trend. Climate change, vagaries of weather, pesticide spraying and development all could be factors.

“Perhaps next year will be better,” Johnson said.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Wednesday. Rising in the east are Mercury (low) just before dawn; Venus, a few hours before sunrise; Mars, around 2 a.m.; Jupiter, around midnight; and Saturn, a few hours after dark.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Editors' Picks
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game14h ago
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
9h ago
Man’s body still missing 3 years after Georgia medical examiner shipped it via FedEx
17h ago
Mother charged in DeKalb cold case murder accused of drugging, striking son
11h ago
Mother charged in DeKalb cold case murder accused of drugging, striking son
11h ago
Warnock to congressional leaders: Don’t let China competition bill fall apart
30m ago
The Latest
OPINION: Tenants cry foul over non-renewals from landlords
30m ago
Hackers have remote access to ‘all Honda vehicles currently existing on the market,’...
21h ago
Marvel Avengers Campus unveiled at Disneyland Paris
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top