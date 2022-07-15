Wild Georgia: Once again, where are the butterflies?

The butterfly scarcity prompted Tennessee butterfly expert Bill Haley, who led the Lookout Mountain count on June 25, to raise a scary possibility: “Are butterfly numbers in decline? While I hope that is not the case, our 2022 numbers certainly suggest this may be true.”

Delestrez says it isn’t just butterflies: Insect numbers in general seem way down. “I’m not even getting that many bug splats on my car windshield anymore, and that’s odd for this time of year,” he said.

No one knows the reasons for the missing butterflies and if it signals a future trend. Climate change, vagaries of weather, pesticide spraying and development all could be factors.

“Perhaps next year will be better,” Johnson said.

