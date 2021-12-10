WILD GEORGIA: Mistletoe is good for kisses but not for trees

Oak mistletoe produces white berries — each containing one seed — from tiny yellow flowers. The berries are mildly toxic to humans but are favored by an array of wildlife, including bears, squirrels, chipmunks, bluebirds, robins, chickadees, mourning doves and others. It is also the host plant for the caterpillar of the great purple hairstreak butterfly.

Humans may benefit, too: Mistletoe extracts are being widely studied as possible treatments for colorectal cancer and some other maladies.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The annual Geminid meteor shower will peak at about 50 meteors per hour on Monday night in the northeastern sky. The moon is in first quarter. Venus (high), Jupiter and Saturn are in the west at sunset.

