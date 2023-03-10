Wild Georgia: Mining bees pollinate early spring flowers

More than 85 mining bee species live in Georgia. (The state altogether has more than 500 native bee species.) Like most of the other native bees, mining bees are solitary insects that don’t dwell in hives or colonies as honeybees do.

During March, female mining bees, after mating, build new nests by excavating vertical tunnels several inches deep. Off of the tunnels, they dig out several little chambers. They then fly about to collect pollen and nectar from early spring blooms. The material is rolled into balls and one each is deposited into a chamber.

The females then will lay a fertilized egg on each ball and seal the chamber. The larvae will feed on the pollen balls, transform into adults and emerge a year later in early March.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Tuesday. Venus and Jupiter are low in the west just after sunset. Mars is high in the southwest at dark.

