Wild Georgia: Migrating shorebirds feast on horseshoe crab eggs

That all spells trouble for shorebirds as well as humans.

Georgia and other coastal states have put strict limits on horseshoe crab harvesting, and the pharmaceutical industry is trying to perfect a synthetic test to spare the need for horseshoe crab blood. The hope is that the measures will help save the crabs and the shorebirds as well.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter Thursday night. Venus is in the west at dusk and will appear near the moon Monday night. Mars is in the southwest at dark and will appear near the moon Wednesday night. Jupiter and Saturn are low in the east just before dawn.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.