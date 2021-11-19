WILD GEORGIA: Many birds move to state for winter

• Ruby-crowned kinglet. Slightly larger than its cousin. May visit suet feeders.

• Yellow-rumped warbler. Abundant winter resident. Sometimes known as “butter-butt”; may visit suet feeders.

• Yellow-bellied sapsucker. Migratory woodpecker that drills “sap wells” in tree trunks in winter. Other birds also may feed at wells.

• Orange-crowned warbler. Commonly feeds at sapsucker wells.

• Hermit thrush. Only thrush species staying in North America during winter.

• White-throated sparrow. Abundant in winter. May come to bird feeders. May sing its “Old Peabody, Peabody, Peabody” song.

• White-crowned sparrow. Less abundant; larger and stands more erect than white-throat.

• Swamp sparrow. Common winter resident; prefers wetland habitats.

• Savannah sparrow. Also common across Georgia in winter.

• Dark-eyed junco. Often called “snow bird.”

• American pipit. May go unnoticed because dull, brown-and-bluff plumage blends into landscape.

• Brown creeper. Creeps up trees in search of insects.

• Northern harrier. Common raptor in most of the state during winter.

• Pine siskin, purple finch, red-breasted nuthatch: “irruptive species” that may — or may not — show up in winter.

In addition, more than 15 duck species may overwinter in Georgia, as well as the common loon.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter next weekend. Venus is high in the west at dusk. Jupiter and Saturn are in the west at dark.

