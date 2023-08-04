Wild Georgia: Male painted bunting dazzles with colors

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Life
By Charles Seabrook – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

While visiting family on the South Carolina coast last weekend, my wife, Laura, and I decided to do some birding at the beautiful Botany Bay Wildlife Management Area on Edisto Island near Charleston.

Right at the start, we spotted what’s considered the most stunning, beautiful songbird in North America, the adult male painted bunting. It never fails to get a “wow” from me.

Perhaps no other word than “dazzling” best describes the sparrow-size bunting. With its vibrant red, green, yellow, blue and purple plumage, the adult male inspires awe among birders — both beginners and veterans. The late field-guide author Roger Tory Peterson called it “the most gaudily colored North American songbird.” The French name for it is “nonpareil,” meaning unrivaled.

Seeing an adult male painted bunting for the first time can take one’s breath away. Many first-time viewers think they are seeing a multicolored tropical parrot that escaped from a cage. (Females and juveniles are much less colorful, having nearly the same greenish-yellow coloration.)

Painted buntings are common summer breeding residents on the Georgia coast. They mostly prefer habitats in which they can avoid detection — swampy thickets, woodland edges and bushy areas. But at this time of year, with their breeding season wrapped up, they are less secretive and will visit backyard feeders offering small seeds like white millet.

I know some people who have made special trips to the Georgia coast primarily to see painted buntings. A good place to see the birds is on Jekyll Island. Occasionally, painted buntings will breed as far as Augusta and Macon, but they rarely appear as far north as Atlanta.

Come fall, most painted buntings will migrate to winter grounds in the tropics of Latin America and the Caribbean. Unfortunately, their numbers are declining, due in large part to habitat loss from development. In their winter grounds, they are often captured and kept as cage birds.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Tuesday. Mercury is low in the west just after sunset. Mars is very low in the west at dark. Jupiter rises in the east at about midnight and will appear near the moon on Monday night. Saturn rises in the east at sunset and sets at sunrise. Venus isn’t easily seen now.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Do we need to worry about COVID again?51m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

THE JOLT
Fulton DA Fani Willis ‘ready to go’ after feds indict Trump
11m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘disappointed in myself’ for reckless driving
14h ago

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO

Clayton County issues bus delay warnings for middle schools, high schools
57m ago

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO

Clayton County issues bus delay warnings for middle schools, high schools
57m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August
14h ago
The Latest

Taylor Swift gives over $55 million in bonuses to crew of her Eras tour
20h ago
Amazon Clinic is now available in all 50 states and Washington D.C.
Beyoncé drops Lizzo lyric from ‘Break My Soul’ remix after sexual harassment claims
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top