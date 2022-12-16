Wild Georgia: Kinglets assume title of state’s tiniest birds in winter

Even in the dead of winter, kinglets amazingly find enough small insects, spiders and occasional berries and seeds for nourishment. They constantly hover and flick their wings over small branches and twigs to flush out their tiny prey. They sometimes visit suet feeders. And despite their diminutive sizes, they are hardy little creatures that can survive harsh winter nights.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: Winter officially begins with the solstice at 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday, which will be the shortest day of the year. The Ursid meteor shower peaks on Thursday night with about 15 meteors per hour in the eastern sky. The moon will be new on Friday (Dec. 23). Mercury and Venus are very low in the west just before sunset. Mars is high in the east at dark and is at its brightest. Saturn is very low and Jupiter is high in the southwest at dark.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.