Wild Georgia: It’s been a good year for several once-scarce species

• Georgia’s first statewide survey of bald eagle nests in five years showed that the iconic, once-endangered birds nested in the state in record numbers. Surveys during winter and spring counted 229 nesting territories that produced 227 babies — topping the previous best of 218 set in 2017. Sixty years ago, the bald eagle had all but disappeared from Georgia. This year’s good news, however, is tempered by reports of sick and dead eagles on the coast from the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

• Sea turtles, nearly all loggerheads, posted a new record of 4,000-plus nests on Georgia’s beaches this year, breaking the old record of 3,950 set in 2019. In 2004, only 358 sea turtle nests were tallied on the coast. The new record is very promising, the DNR says, but sea turtles still have a long way to go before full recovery.