Wild Georgia: Infidelity appears to be common among birds

In his book, “The Sibley Guide to Birds and Behavior,” ornithologist David Sibley says it appears that sexual loyalty “may be the exception rather than the rule among birds.”

Why do birds cheat — or engage in “extra-pair copulation (EMC),” as scientists call it? Researchers have suggested that female birds seek sexual dalliances with other males because of a natural urge to produce the best possible offspring. A male, on the other hand, may try to mate with other females to spread his genes as widely as possible.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon, new this weekend, will be a thin crescent by Monday night. Four planets are visible now: Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, all low in the east a few hours before sunrise. Mars will appear near Saturn on Monday before sunrise.

