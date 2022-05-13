Wild Georgia: Gnatcatchers build tiny nests similar to hummingbird nests

I knew immediately that they were a breeding pair of blue-gray gnatcatchers gathering the silky material for their nest. The birds’ minuscule size and color patterns — which resemble a mockingbird’s — gave them away. At about 4.5 inches long, the gnatcatcher is one of Georgia’s tiniest birds, only about a half inch to an inch longer than the ruby-throated hummingbird, the state’s smallest species.

The gnatcatcher’s cup-shaped nest also is remarkably similar to the ruby-throat’s, although the gnatcatcher’s is about an inch larger. Like the ruby-throat, gnatcatchers build their nests on outer branches of hardwood trees from small plant matter, hair, feathers and other soft material. Silk from spiders and tent caterpillars is used to weave the material together. The nests’ exteriors are covered with lichens that provide near-perfect camouflage.